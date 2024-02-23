'I'm going on vacation with the girlfriend of the guy my ex cheated on me with.' UPDATED 3X

People hate getting a taste of their own medicine, which is why it can be the best give you'll ever give them.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a man shared his plan to go on vacation with the ex-girlfriend of the man his ex cheated with. He wrote:

"I'm (22M) going on vacation with the girlfriend (20F) of the guy my ex (20F) cheated on me with."

So a month ago I (22M) found out my now ex (20F) had been chatting with a guy she’s known previously (not the first time) we have broken up since then and our 3 year anniversary would have been next week.