'AITA for going after my wife's legal assets after she used me for immigration?'

She’s been binge drinking basically every weekend, once blacking out and another time driving drunk. She would ask me not to come clubbing with her and wouldn’t tell me when she’d be home.

When I told her how I felt—worried about her and disrespected by her behavior, with tears in my eyes—she picked up her phone and started scrolling. I swear, I never even yelled at her, but perhaps crying at the idea of losing her is the feminine energy to which she referred. God, even now I still love her so much.