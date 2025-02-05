'I'm house sitting for a friend and she’s mad another friend stopped by. AITA?' UPDATED

I’m so confused. I’m staying at my friends house for the week and I’m watching her dog and house (for FREE I might add!). She just freaked out at me because another friend came by real quick to pick up some food I got him. (She saw him leave on her cameras).

I feel like her reaction is extreme and inappropriate considering I’m going out of my way to help her this week when I didn’t have to. Am I wrong? I don’t even know how to respond to this. (Text exchange copied below)

Her: Uhh, did some guy just walk out the door? The cameras showed someone leaving the front yard.

Me: Yes! Sorry that was [friend], I brought him BBQ and was too tired to drive it to him so he picked it up

Her: Ok, I don't appreciate randos at my house. Please don't do that without telling me.