'AITA for leaving my husband and kids because I don't want to be a SAHM?'

Well, guess what? Today, after school, they ate lunch, left their dirty dishes on the table, and went on with their day like nothing happened—not even 24 hours after I asked for help. So, I packed a bag and left to stay with my mom. And you know what really hurts? They didn’t seem to care. No one called me, no one tried to stop me. It’s like I’m invisible.

I told them I’ll be back in a few days—maybe a week—but I feel so empty and unappreciated. My mom thinks I’ve spoiled them too much, and maybe she’s right. But is it really too much to ask for a little help? So… AITAH for leaving?

Here are the top rated comments.

davekayaus says: