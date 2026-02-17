'AITA for living full time with my grandparents because of my dad's GF's rules?'

"AITA for deciding to stay full time with my grandparents because I don't want to follow rules set by my dad's girlfriend?"

My dad kind of shared custody with my grandparents for most of my life. He had legal custody, but they helped out by taking me for several days or even a week or two each month. I (17M) was still close to my dad. We spent time together and he was involved in my life. When his job kept him late, it was easier for me to stay at my grandparents’ house instead of getting home late or being on my own.

My dad and grandparents had the same household rules, and I never had any issues with them. About a year ago, my dad started dating someone new. She seems fine, but she has a lot of rules and is stricter than my dad.