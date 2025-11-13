'AITA for making my stepdad cry when I told him we didn't choose him mom did?'

I used to hold Dad’s hand a lot back then, and every time one of my brothers had a game during Dad’s parenting time, my stepdad would get this furious look when I held Dad’s hand. A few times, he tried to do the same, but I pulled away.

One incident happened just before my mom and stepdad got married. He called me and my brothers his and Mom’s kids. My dad rolled his eyes but didn’t argue, and my stepdad accused him of being disrespectful and dismissing his role in front of us. My dad told him we didn’t stop being his and Mom’s kids just because she’d moved on. My stepdad called him a jerk for “pushing him out.”