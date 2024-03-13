'AITA for making my GF homeless because I can't buy a house fast enough or am I being scammed?'

She suffers from a compromised immune system, so I wasn’t going to hold that against her. I gave her another $1,000 to cover expenses so she could have more than enough to make the upcoming payments and still eat.

Then her uncle ruins the relationship between her and her landlord, meaning she only has a month to find a new place to live. She refuses to live with a roommate, and after a month, I convinced my parents to let her live with us in my room rent-free.

Not long after she moves in, she quits her job - they were abusive to the point of breaking the law - and she looks for a new one, taking about a month to do so. I pay all her costs at this time for another $600ish.