'AITA for making things uncomfortable for the friend group?'

I repeatedly asked her to just tell me if plans changed so I wouldn't sit at home waiting. Even when I told them I was struggling and needed support nothing changed. Eventually I stopped reaching out and once I did our group chat died completely. Casey would occasionally message privately but Julie basically vanished unless it was someone's birthday. I got used to it and moved on.

About a year later Julie got engaged to someone who lives in my city. Suddenly she started contacting me a lot for advice about moving here. She apologized for losing touch before and said she was working on communicating better because she had to do long-distance with her fiancé. She promised she had changed but once she got the info she needed from me she disappeared again.