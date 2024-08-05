'I'm Marrying My Best Friend's Sister's Soul Mate. AITA?'

She believes it would be better for everyone involved, including myself, to consider preserving our spiritual well-being. Her sister has been in love with my fiancé for years, and my friend asked me to consider stepping aside or allowing him to have a second wife.

She also mentioned that "they make a really cute couple" and that "his family and mine are more culturally similar too," which I now realize was quite upsetting to hear. I'm not even the first wife yet.

In so many words, she said I would be the asshole for keeping them apart. She spoke about them like they're star-crossed lovers and it was really hard to hear. I didn't know anything about this since I just got back in town and he reached out to get to know me for marriage 6 months ago.