'AITA for moving in with my grandparents because my parents are having kids recklessly?'

ParaKidszol says:
My parents had me (17M) when they were 19 (Mom) and 20 (Dad). We lived with my mom's parents until I was 6. Then my parents moved the three of us into another house and told me the reason was that they were having another kid. In the almost 11 years since then, my parents have had five more kids.
My parents don't know how to be parents, and my siblings don't know how to act because of that. They spit, mess with people's food by slobbering all over it or putting it in their own mouths and spitting it back out, leave food out everywhere to rot, and throw food on the floor.
Like, if my mom gets frozen pizzas for dinner and there's something my siblings don't like on them, the topping goes on the floor. They have tantrums in public and break stuff all of the time.
With my youngest sibling, my parents put her in my room when she was a baby instead of theirs, and I had to wake up with her at night and deal with dirty diapers and everything. It was stressful. Plus, my parents are always trying to make me babysit.
So last week, when my mom and dad announced that Mom was pregnant again, I called my grandparents so fast my head was probably spinning, and I begged them to let me come live with them because I couldn't deal with it anymore. They were furious when they heard Mom was expecting another kid and said yes straight away. I packed up my essentials (including my passport and other papers) and left.
My parents are pissed because they don’t have help and because I didn't talk to them about it. My grandparents dealt with my parents and their anger, but my parents have already called the cops on my grandparents twice and are now threatening to sue them. AITA?
Lost_Needleworker285 says:
NTA, and for reference you're 17 the police aren't going to do anything, so just ignore your parents they have no solid ground to stand on.
ZookeepergameWise774 says:
NTA. Let them threaten to sue. I mean…… sue for what, exactly? Removal of the unpaid nanny service? Getting a life and an education? They’ve called the cops twice, and obviously, that didn’t work, so now they’re trying another tactic.
Newsflash - that won’t work either. No court is ever going to look at this. Tell them that if they don’t back off, you’ll report them for child neglect. (The way your siblings are being reared is certainly not good parenting).
culpeppertrain says:
Make a written list of all the things going on in your home that show they are unable to care for you. List how their use of you as a free nanny is interfering with your education. Detail other neglect. Make copies and have it ready to share with authorities.
Poetryinsimplethings says:
I would be petty and call CPS on them every time they called the cops. Let them explain to both the cops and CPS that they are suing the grandparents because they can’t parentify their 17 year old because of them. NTA.