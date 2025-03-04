'AITA for moving in with my grandparents because my parents are having kids recklessly?'

With my youngest sibling, my parents put her in my room when she was a baby instead of theirs, and I had to wake up with her at night and deal with dirty diapers and everything. It was stressful. Plus, my parents are always trying to make me babysit.

So last week, when my mom and dad announced that Mom was pregnant again, I called my grandparents so fast my head was probably spinning, and I begged them to let me come live with them because I couldn't deal with it anymore. They were furious when they heard Mom was expecting another kid and said yes straight away. I packed up my essentials (including my passport and other papers) and left.