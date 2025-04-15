'AITA for moving out of my home because I don't want to support my ex and brother?'

See, ever since I was 13, I found ways to help out with money because my parents struggled, and as soon as I could get a real job, I did. I was still doing it when all this happened, and my parents didn't want me to stop.

I ended up moving in with my grandparents because I couldn't be around them anymore. My parents were upset I was leaving. My grandparents, who never liked my parents relying on me like they did, told them it was tough luck and they should be ashamed of themselves for expecting me to take care of the mess my brother created and help them provide for the rest of our lives. They told my parents it was never my job.