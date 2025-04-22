'AITA for telling my SIL her kids will never get anything from our family?'

She said no, obviously, so I asked her, then why would her kids be entitled to receive anything from us? Sarah said because they will be our family, so I told her that we have plenty of cousins who are also family, but I do not go around wishing to share my inheritance with them.

There was a lot more back and forth between us, and Sarah was not letting this go. My brother asked her to stop because we were there to celebrate Easter, not to have this kind of conversation, but she kept on going, saying we need to clarify it once and for all. I told her from where we stand everything is clear, and it is only she who has a problem.