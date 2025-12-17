'AITA for not longer doing anything for my husband?'

He was trying to play some game with his online buddies, and our baby was not having it. As stated, they are sick. So my husband is getting irritated because he is being interrupted and the baby is screaming into his microphone.

I get the baby calmed down, put away the groceries, and then take a seat on the couch. My husband looks at me, and I kind of chuckle and say, “I am glad you see what I go through every day.” He goes, “What do you mean?” So I told him that he tells me I take this (SAHM) for granted and that he would love to stay home.