'AITA for uninviting my grandparents from my graduation for saying I'm not a 'rea' grandkid'

My dad looked upset, and his parents were too. His parents basically said I should move on since they already apologized and meant no harm. I told them that when they apologized, it was only because my dad told them to. After that, it got awkward. This happened during Christmas, and I haven’t seen them since.

My dad told me they’re hurt by what I said and that I should apologize and let them know I didn’t mean it and that I’d still like them to come. I told him I meant what I said and that I don’t want them there. It’s not like I can stop them from coming anyway, but I’d prefer if they didn’t since they have no reason to be there. He says their feelings are hurt.