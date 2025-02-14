'AITA for calling out my family for only caring about kids if they're twins? They ignore me."

I told my family it’s not my fault I wasn’t a twin, and I didn’t understand why I was being overlooked. My grandpa said that at 17, I shouldn’t be jealous of the attention other kids get and, as a boy, I shouldn’t get caught up in that kind of stuff.

I replied that even teenage guys want to feel like they matter. My family said I was being unreasonable. One of my aunts accused me of gaslighting the family, while my grandma, parents, and a couple of other aunts and uncles said I was emotionally manipulating them. Now they want me to apologize to everyone for saying it’s not my fault I’m not a twin—because, according to them, nobody ever said it was. AITA?