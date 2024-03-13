'AITA for telling my wheelchair using friend that not every place should be accessible?'

We did gently talk her out of it (I've done it once, explained how challenging it is), but she spent the next 90 mins grumbling: "It's so unfair that it's not wheelchair accessible", "If it's a tourist attraction, it shouldn't be hard to add wheelchair access", "I'm going to tell my followers to complain, it's discriminatory", and then "if it allows just one disabled person to experience it, it's worth any construction".

We kept mumbling "yep" while we packed to keep her happy, but then she said, "It's not hard to add a cable car to the top". I sort of just snapped and said, "It's literally a volcanic zone and a place of natural beauty; no one is adding a cable car."