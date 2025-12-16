'AITA for not adding the affair partner's birthday as a custody swap day?'

I rejected it. I told her he was not getting his birthday and that my mind was made up. The affair partner told me I must be a bad dad to deny the kids his birthday, and I told him that if that makes me a bad dad, it definitely makes him a bad stepdad to be the other person in their parents’ marriage and the person who helped end their family.

My ex formally wrote out the request to add the day after I said no verbally. I wrote out my rejection again. My attorney has noted both her request and my rejection, and he told me I will be fine. He did have to write to my ex’s attorney, who requested that we reconsider because they would start a parental alienation case against me if I did not reconsider