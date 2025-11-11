"AITA for not allowing my ex-maid of honor be a bridesmaid?"

My fiancé (M33) and I (F29) are getting married in September 2026. Our friends, Stan (M34) and Zoe (F33), just got married on May 25. We asked Stan and Zoe to be our Best Man and Maid of Honor, and they both said yes.

In June, my Maid of Honor called and said she couldn’t continue in the role due to some health issues. She explained that she needed to avoid stress and wasn’t sure she’d be able to handle both wedding planning and her medical bills.