"AITA for asking my parents not to leave me any money in their will."

My parents are only on their late sixties. Hopefully they have many many years left. Last year they called me siblings and I to talk about their will. They want to spread everything evenly. I don't think this is fair.

Firstly they are still alive and active. They need to take care of themselves first. Secondly I don't need their money. I am a pipeline welder. I have more money than I will ever need. Not bragging. I have worked hard for every cent. If you think it's easy why doesn't everyone do it?

Thirdly my brother and sister are greedy. Let them have whatever is left after our parents are done with it. I said that nicer though. I also said I want some sentimental stuff they have.