'AITA for asking my parents not to leave me any money in their will?'

My parents are only on their late sixties. Hopefully they have many many years left. Last year they called me siblings and I to talk about their will. They want to spread everything evenly. I don't think this is fair.
Firstly they are still alive and active. They need to take care of themselves first. Secondly I don't need their money. I am a pipeline welder. I have more money than I will ever need. Not bragging. I have worked hard for every cent. If you think it's easy why doesn't everyone do it?
Thirdly my brother and sister are greedy. Let them have whatever is left after our parents are done with it. I said that nicer though. I also said I want some sentimental stuff they have.
My grandpa's rodeo buckles, and Stetson. My mom's recipe book. A copy of the family photo albums. Even just scans are fine. That sort of stuff. I will come clean here and say the buckles are silver and gold. They are also collectors items.
But I want to display them not sell them. My brother and sister think I'm playing some sort of reverse psychology game on my parents. My parents seem offended that I don't want their money. I'm lost. I thought being honest was a good thing.
doggotis1 says:
My same thoughts about my parents. I'm a retired union elevator mechanic on a pension, soon to start receiving SS. My parents are well off , but I don't expect anything and my bother and sister can have it all. I pretty much told them so. My parents are late 70's , early 80's.
UdonLurker says:
TBH it sounds less like rejection and more like you valuing memories over money, which is rare and kind of refreshing. If anything, it just shows you want your parents, not their assets.
PassengerRelevant991 says:
It sounds like your parents want to do this for you. It’s the last stage of their taking care of you. Even though you don’t need the money, I think it would be kinder to accept their gift, rather than snub them.
Barbsayshi says:
I’m in a similar position with my dad and my siblings. My sister wants EVERYTHING and she wants it NOW. My brother thinks he’s clever by biding his time and then thinks he and his wife will swoop in and grab everything and all I want (or would like) is a photo album and a lamp that’s been in the family forever. My dad cannot get his head around this at all!