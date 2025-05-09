'AITA for refusing to attend my dad's marriage counseling to save his marriage?'

"AITA for refusing to attend a few sessions of my dad and his wife's marriage counseling?"

SleepFrombolle writes:

This argument started three weeks ago, but I need to go back to a little over a month ago for context. My dad called me (19f) and asked if I'd go out for lunch with him because we needed to talk.

I agreed, and we went somewhere private and had lunch, just the two of us. While we were there, he asked me how I felt about his wife and whether I loved her and what she was to me from my perspective.

Then he gave examples like second mom, mom figure, best friend, or special adult. I asked why he was asking these questions, and he told me it was homework the marriage counselor had set for him and that the answers were important.