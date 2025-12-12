AITA for asking my ex's affair partner if she knew he was married to me when they started their affair and then using that to answer why I won't help her out by babysitting her kid?

My ex-husband (34m) cheated on me (32f) with Anna (34f) for close to two years. I found out about the affair because our finances were no longer adding up. After looking into it I discovered he was buying things for Anna and for her daughter, who was 6 at the time.

Apparently she was on the verge of leaving him because she was tired of how things were going, and he was buying things to keep her happy. He tried to justify all of this to me when I told him I was filing for divorce by saying he gave Anna so little time because he was devoted to me and our two kids, and that a little money to keep everyone happy was not a bad thing.