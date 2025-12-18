'AITA for not babysitting my grandkids on X-mas so their parents can watch football?'

My son and DIL have two grandkids 6 and 4. I babysit them once and while and overall our relationship is good. They were suppose to see us on Christmas for dinner. I got a call today about watching the kids on Christmas from noon until they come to dinner.
I asked them why and it’s because they got football tickets on Christmas. DIL mother was suppose to stay with them over the Christmas week but canceled because she can’t make the drive (6 hours). They don’t have anyone to watch the kids.
They asked me to do it and I told them no. They said they would be out a lot of money if they can’t go and I told them they shouldn’t have bought tickets on Christmas in the first place. I told them to spend time with their kids.
They told me not to expect them on Christmas Day. They are not happy and I am. confused if I am in the wrong? yes I am a women, yes I am doing the cooking for dinner. my husband has trouble walking and also sucks at cooking.
Aidyn_the_Grey says:
NTA. I don't care that you were an AH for how you said it, or that you judged them for it. Only AHs ditch their kids on Christmas for a football game, and this is coming from an atheist with some very mixed feelings on the holiday.
smokefan333 says:
YTA This is likely a bowl game, which is different than just a regular football game. Maybe these tickets were presents? Maybe they are going with another couple? They did make plans for their children. The plans fell through. I seriously doubt the kids will even mind or remember this Christmas in 5 years.
Fast_Association_764 says:
NTA, but my parents would move mountains to watch my kids solo on Christmas and let me and my husband have fun day out! Not everyone is like my parents, and that’s fine, but also a little sad to me. Kids are only young for so long and there are only so many moments in life.
myblackandwhitecat says:
Could you maybe tell them you will look after the kids but that dinner will be something simple as you can't spend a lot of tome cooking and watch the children at the same time?