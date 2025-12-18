'AITA for not babysitting my grandkids on X-mas so their parents can watch football?'

"AITA for not babysitting my grandkids on Christmas so they can go to a football game?"

My son and DIL have two grandkids 6 and 4. I babysit them once and while and overall our relationship is good. They were suppose to see us on Christmas for dinner. I got a call today about watching the kids on Christmas from noon until they come to dinner.

I asked them why and it’s because they got football tickets on Christmas. DIL mother was suppose to stay with them over the Christmas week but canceled because she can’t make the drive (6 hours). They don’t have anyone to watch the kids.

They asked me to do it and I told them no. They said they would be out a lot of money if they can’t go and I told them they shouldn’t have bought tickets on Christmas in the first place. I told them to spend time with their kids.