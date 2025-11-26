'AITA for refusing to babysit my son's half sister three days a week after school?'

I told him it would never happen and to never ask me again. But he asked again, this time via text, and I ignored him. He tried to make the request through the app we use and I replied one time that I had said no when he called and my answer was still no.

His wife tried to call me and then she texted me ten times saying I needed to be a better mother and put my son first because even though I dislike the situation, her daughter is my son's half-sister and they should grow up close and her daughter should be loved and accepted by me. I ignored her texts.