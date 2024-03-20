'AITA for not paying off my daughters debt from Amazon and fine dining? She's planning vacation!'

OP responded:

I’ve taught all my kids how to manage money, she was fine in college. The problem started when she was earning adult money. I haven’t touched their money since they have turned 18. She knows how to do it, she did it in college just fine.

Here are some of the top comments:

NTA (Not the A%@$ole). Your daughter needs to learn, apparently the hard way, that she must be more responsible with her money. In the long run, it will be a good thing if she does, although she will have some big problems before she gets there.