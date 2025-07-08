'AITA for not being part of my dad's wedding since he moved on from my dead mom?'

To be honest, I’ve only ever tolerated my dad’s fiancée. I don’t love her. I don’t consider her my stepmom, and I honestly don’t care if she’s around or not. My relationship with my dad is awful. My brother feels the same way. We both feel like our dad moved on from mom way too fast and expected us to just deal with it on our own.

He acted like we were supposed to be excited about some new woman and a baby suddenly being in our lives. When we weren’t, he became distant and started pushing us toward his fiancée, like he was trying to force something. He also cut off a lot of people, including friends and our mom’s side of the family, years ago.