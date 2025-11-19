'AITA for not being jealous of my partner and how much my grandkids like him?'

Karen (looking horrified): "You should be upset that your granddaughter does not like you best. You gave her a magnificent birthday party." Me: "You mean this party that my daughter planned, organized, and prepared, and that I just hosted at the last minute."

Karen: "It does not matter who does the organization, it matters who hosts. Why are you not jealous of that man being beloved by your granddaughter?" She pointed at my partner, who was now being given a full makeover.

Me: "Because he loves my grandkids as if they were his own." Once she realized I was not going to back down from not being jealous, Karen decided to complain to my daughter about how arrogant I am.