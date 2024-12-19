'AITA for not buying gifts for my husband because he refuses to admit that he's picky?'

Another year, he told me he wanted jogging socks from a specific brand, but when he got them, he said that he actually wanted another variant of it. Another year, he kept talking about a specific type of wallet for six months straight—sending me posts about it, reviews, whatever—and I got it for him, thinking I'd cracked the code.

You know what he said? If you guessed, "Actually, I wanted something else," then you are absolutely correct. Rinse and repeat. This year, I tried to ask him again to at least give me a hint to work with, and he playfully told me to surprise him.