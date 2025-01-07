'AITA for not buying my GF's spoiled kids new cars after I bought my kid a used one?'

rednecksisterhumper writes:
My daughter is turning 16, and I agreed to help her get a car. She asked for a little Honda or Toyota that's good on gas. We set a budget of $3,000, and if she wants something more expensive, then she needs to cover the remainder.
My girlfriend's two kids got upset because I won't buy them the cars they want. One asked me for a BMW i8, and the other requested a brand-new truck. I told them they needed to take it up with their mom and dad because they are the ones who should be buying them a car.
We aren't married and have only been together for 2.5 years. Their dad is pissed because I won't help out his kids, and my girlfriend is pissed because I'm doing for my kids but not hers. My girlfriend's sister and husband agree with them, saying I'm an a#%&ole for treating her kids differently.
I don't think I'm the a^%$ole but instead feel like I have a gold-digger family after what I work hard for. I figured I'd let the internet determine if I'm actually the a&^$ole and if I should reconsider my stance on the subject.
ChicagoWhiteSox35 says:
NTA. But do you pay for everything for your girlfriend and her kids? (It sounds like maybe that's the case). Why do they feel so entitled? And her ex as well? They're all waving red flags here--you might need to reconsider this whole relationship.
While you're willing to help your own daughter out with $3k towards a car, I don't understand why anyone else would come with their hands out, expecting money too. I certainly wouldn't be paying for cars for anyone else. You're not married!
OP responded:
No, when we got together, the agreement was that her kids are her responsibility, and my kids are my responsibility. She buys her kids' school clothes and the things they need, and I buy my kids the things they need. We split groceries for the house, but I pay the mortgage and utilities.
My kids are raised a lot differently than hers. My kids work for the things they want, while hers feel like things should just be given to them. This started over a car, but I think it's showing people's true character.
briomio says:
The father of these children thinks you should purchase a BMW and a new truck for his children while you are getting a 3K toyota for your own daughter - really? OP, you are surrounded by a bunch of grasping leeches. I would re-evaluate your relationship with gf. If you buy your daughter a computer, are you going to be expected to also buy computers for her children?
If you finance your daughter's college education, are you also expected to finance her children's education. These for tit for tat expectations are going to get out of hand really fast. You are not responsible for her children's needs and wants which seem to be quite extravagant.
StAlvis says:
NTA. Well, not being married is going to make this next bit a whole lot easier!
Younggod9 says:
NTA. You’re prioritizing your child with a reasonable car purchase, while your girlfriend’s kids are making extravagant demands. You’re not married or financially responsible for them. Their entitlement, and your girlfriend’s reaction, are unfair.
Square-Minimum-6042 says:
Gold digger family for sure. even the dad thinks you should be paying. NTA.