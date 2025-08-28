'AITA for not buying extra school supplies for my son to share with his step siblings?'

When that failed, my ex decided our son should share what he has with the other kids. In response, my son decided not to bring any of his supplies to his dad’s house. He finishes homework at school and leaves everything in his locker for the next day.

My ex told me I should not be okay with this, but I am. It is not my responsibility to buy supplies for children who are not mine, and my son needs his own things. Why should I ask him to give away what he requires? I asked my ex, and he said more could be purchased. I told him that would be the same as making me buy supplies for his other kids, and I said that will never happen.