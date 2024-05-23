'AITA for refusing to cancel my vacation because I didn't finish a task I had 2 weeks to complete?'

I told my coworker that she's going to have to wait until next week because my boss is too busy today and I'm off tomorrow. She asked if I wasn't off tomorrow, would I be able to finish the project. I said probably. She asked me to cancel my day off.

I told her that's not happening. I don't work for you; I work for my boss, and she didn't give me this assignment. I'm helping you out. Besides, what difference does it make if it gets done tomorrow at the end of the day or on Tuesday? I did what I could do.