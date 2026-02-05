'AITA for not cancelling a sports competition to attend my niece’s baptism?'

"AITA for not cancelling a long-planned sports competition to attend my niece’s baptism?"

My sister invited me to her child’s baptism about a month in advance. The date had already been chosen when she told me, and she also asked me to be the godfather. The problem is that I already have a major curling competition that same weekend.

I’ve been looking forward to this event all year, paid about $200 to participate, and I’m part of a team of four that would be short a player, and seriously let down, if I didn’t show up. We tried to get into this competition last year and missed out because it filled up within minutes.