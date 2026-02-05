'AITA for not cancelling a sports competition to attend my niece’s baptism?'

My sister invited me to her child’s baptism about a month in advance. The date had already been chosen when she told me, and she also asked me to be the godfather. The problem is that I already have a major curling competition that same weekend.
I’ve been looking forward to this event all year, paid about $200 to participate, and I’m part of a team of four that would be short a player, and seriously let down, if I didn’t show up. We tried to get into this competition last year and missed out because it filled up within minutes.
This year, we’ve been really excited: we bought outfits, planned around it, and have been talking about it all season. I told my sister I couldn’t make the baptism on that date and asked if there was any flexibility. She said no and has been very upset since, saying she would “drop everything” for me and that this shows where my priorities are.
For additional context: I’m not religious, and neither is my sister. The baptism is primarily for her husband’s family and to get their child into a Catholic school near their house. I’m gay, and the Catholic Church doesn’t exactly align with my values or my life.
I’m still happy to be the godfather and be involved in the child’s life; I just don’t feel right canceling a long-standing commitment and letting my team down for what feels like a symbolic ceremony.
I understand why she’s disappointed, but I also feel like I wasn’t really given a chance to say whether the date worked for me, and now I’m being guilt-tripped for not moving heaven and earth. AITA for keeping my commitment and not canceling the competition?
Moose-Live says:
She would drop everything for you, but changing the date is asking too much? Seriously. Also, do not become the godfather of a Catholic child if you are not a moderately observant Catholic yourself. It's weird that she even asked you. NTA.
Eestineiu says:
You're meant to be asked to be the godfather, not ordered to be one. She didn't ask you, she told you to show up. You can say no with clear conscience.
SaltandLillacs says:
NTA. Baby gets dipped in water, they cry and then everyone eats mediocre food. You also need to be a confirmed member of the Catholic Church to be a godparent.
AnxietyFueledLoser says:
NTA. Your sister will need to learn real fast that the world doesn't revolve around her child.