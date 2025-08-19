'AITA for not canceling plans for my grandparents' BBQ that I just found out about?'

fishbikerun writes:
My wife and I made plans back in January with a group of friends to go to a beer festival in the mountains. My father-in-law has a rental property there which we reserved for the weekend, and we all got tickets to the festival. It’s three families and some other friends, so about nine people total.
The festival is Labor Day weekend, and my grandparents invited us and some other family to a barbecue that same weekend. We won’t be able to attend because of the festival. I texted my grandpa to let him know we already had plans, and he said he understood and that it was no problem.
But then my mom texted me asking why we couldn’t come. I told her why, and she said she was very disappointed. She told me I need to make the barbecue a priority and cancel the beer festival plans.
She also guilt-tripped me, saying my grandparents are in their 80s and we won’t have many more opportunities to get together. (For context, we live in the same city as my grandparents and see them two to three times a month at minimum.) She told me a beer festival is not a good reason to “blow off” my grandparents and that I need to reconsider my priorities.
I told her I couldn’t cancel. The house is booked and the tickets are already paid for. I also told her that if it were just my wife and me, we’d forego the festival and come to the barbecue, but I didn’t think it was fair to our friends to cancel long-standing plans for a barbecue we only just found out about. Canceling would mean our friends either lose money on the tickets or have to find a new place to stay.
I also told her that if it were any other weekend, or even on the Monday of the long weekend instead of Saturday, we would be there. We’re not blowing them off, it’s just a scheduling conflict. She disagrees and is still really pissed at me. Am I the a^#%ole?
frenziedmonkey says:
NTA. Tell her she raised you right, to be a reliable and trustworthy guy, someone who doesn't cancel on people or ruin their plans. If she argues, she shoots herself in the foot.
Rayonjersey says:
NTA. Tell your mom if your presence was so important they would have booked you earlier and checked which dates worked for you.
der_lodije says:
NTA. You are entirely right in your explanation. My guess is your mom has been doing stuff like this your entire life, this is just the latest instance.
OP responded:
Bingo. She 100% has been doing this to me for my whole life. My parents are divorced also, so the holidays have always been guilt trip central. Especially now that I have a wife who also has family we want to see. It’s a mess.