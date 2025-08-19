'AITA for not canceling plans for my grandparents' BBQ that I just found out about?'

She also guilt-tripped me, saying my grandparents are in their 80s and we won’t have many more opportunities to get together. (For context, we live in the same city as my grandparents and see them two to three times a month at minimum.) She told me a beer festival is not a good reason to “blow off” my grandparents and that I need to reconsider my priorities.

I told her I couldn’t cancel. The house is booked and the tickets are already paid for. I also told her that if it were just my wife and me, we’d forego the festival and come to the barbecue, but I didn’t think it was fair to our friends to cancel long-standing plans for a barbecue we only just found out about. Canceling would mean our friends either lose money on the tickets or have to find a new place to stay.