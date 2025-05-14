'AITA for not changing my stance on my husband's affair child or else I'll divorce him?'

Now his ex is traveling for some more weeks, and he has to keep him for longer. He asked me, and I refused that. I also told him that his long absence at home will cause issues, so he has to sort it out with his ex-mistress.

Selena's family doesn't help her because she had an affair with my husband, and they find it pathetic that she mothered a child with a married man. Her family supported me in the past.

He has been calling me names and asking me to reconsider. I told him that the condition of our marriage reconciliation was clear to him, and he chose that back then. I didn't put a gun to his head, and he decided to stay married.