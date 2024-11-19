'AITA for refusing to change my daughter's name cause it hurts my FIL's wife's feelings?'

When my MIL died, my husband's relationship with FIL and Sharon deteriorated significantly. He forbade them from attending the funeral and said that if they tried to come, he would run away until he was placed with other family members.

My husband told me this himself. FIL and Sharon said they feared my husband would start lashing out at them, and since Sharon was pregnant at the time, they gave in. They claim my husband hates them for not being there.

He said their decision to stay away was one of the better ones they made, though he hated that he had to yell and threaten to run away for them to stop insisting on attending. By the time we met in college, he had very little contact with them. In the last couple of years, there has been slightly more contact, but still barely any. I got the full story from him about how rocky things were, and I knew he never planned to be very close to them.