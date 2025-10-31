'AITA for telling my GF I wasn't changing my Halloween plans cause she's feeling bad?'

Due-Character7149 writes:
I’ve had today booked off work for a while. I planned to spend it watching horror movies, playing horror games, and enjoying Halloween since it’s my favorite day of the year. My girlfriend has known about this for weeks. She’s working from home today.
She mentioned that she would either work in my home office or at a café in town so I could have the living room, since that’s where she usually works when she’s home. She’s been feeling low for a while and can get a bit snappy at times.
Today she said she isn’t feeling great and decided she was going to work in the living room because she doesn’t want to go into town or use the home office. She told me I wouldn’t be able to watch movies or play games because she needs to make calls and would need quiet.
I told her that if she can’t have noise, she should work in another room since I’m not canceling what I planned. I reminded her that she knew about my plans for today and that she can’t expect me to just waste my day off.
I pointed out that it seems like she’s doing this out of spite and trying to make sure I have a bad day just because she isn’t feeling great. I told her I’d still be doing what I planned, so she could either deal with the noise or work somewhere else.
She said I wasn’t being fair toward her and that she has to work. I told her I’m not stopping her from working, but I’m also not canceling my plans. Am I the bad one for not changing my plans for my day off?
killingkirby says:
NTA. Her telling you that you couldn’t have the living room so she could work is disrespectful. Her energy and yours would have been opposite all day had you tried to share the space with her working. But did you invite her to join you watch a movie or get lunch? Or even ask her what would help improve her mood?
Strong-Lock-2755 says:
NTA. You informed her about your plans for the day well in advance. Its on her to figure something out. Not force you to change things because she is in a bad mood.
Appropriate-Listen-3 says:
NTA. She already knew about your day off plans and expected you to just drop them because she isn't feeling well. I understand feeling low and not wanting to go too far out of your daily routine, but why can't she just work in the home office? That would be what I would do if I was feeling like crap and didn't want to deal with the noise of your Halloween celebrations.
Frosty-Succotash-931 says:
NTA, but also lessen the energy. It gives the dumdums more validity with this behavior.