'AITA for not completely changing my kids life just to accommodate her father's new family?'

Tom and Peggy also live far out in the country. It is about a 25–30 minute drive from my house to theirs. I told him from the beginning that I had no intention of driving hours or changing our lives to accommodate him, and he promised it would not be a problem.

Now he says we need to set up a meeting point or switch off handovers. I am already frustrated that my daughter has to be in the car for so long just because Peggy “needs to have a lot of property.” I told him absolutely not. He was the one who chose to live so far away, so he can do the driving.