'AITA for not letting my parents change my name because they regret what they chose?'

Last year, they mentioned that some kids change their names before graduating high school because they want something more grown-up, and it helps save on the expense of changing the name on their degree. I was like, "Oh, I guess if people want that, it makes sense." Then I said, "It must suck to hate your name."

Six months ago, my parents said I looked like a James, nicknamed Jamie. I asked them why they thought that, and they said I just had that look. They asked what I thought of the name, and I said I like Jamie, but I prefer Sunny. Then they asked if I liked the name Luke, and I said no.