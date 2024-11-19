'AITA for refusing to change my entire wedding catering plan for my brother's GF?'

Impossible-Cattle504 says:

I am both an orthodox jew(kosher observant) and a caterer. Most caterers know how to handle this, and most kashrut observant Jews understand and accept special meals at non kosher events. It can be handled in many ways, ranging from a frozen meal heated up to a restaurant or caterer prepared meal on their own china with their own utensils, glasswear, etc. Depends on what you are looking for.

Sounds like this is coming from your brother, not his girlfriend, the one for whom it's relevant. He sounds either completely ridiculous or, like he is being deliberately obtuse and picking a fight. Only you can Guage that. Honestly, I would stop indulging him, reach out to the girlfriend, ask her if she is actually interested in attending, and what that would take. Seems like something is missing here.