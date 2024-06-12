'AITA for not changing my wedding catering because one vegan hates mushrooms? Then don't be vegan!'

She complained, “Everyone’s needs but mine,” and I retorted, “Your needs are met. If you do not like mushrooms, perhaps you can eat beforehand.” I thought that would be the end, but the next morning I woke up to several messages from Meredith with links to catering companies.

A lot of them were all vegan or all gluten-free (I am NOT subjecting my guests to a vegan or gluten-free wedding), and some of them were companies Daniel and I had already looked at. I told Meredith my decision was final and that if she pressed more, I would uninvite her from my wedding. She has not bothered me since.