"AITA for not chipping in for a wedding gift after the bride uninvited me?"

"AITA for refusing to chip in for a coworker's wedding gift after literally being uninvited?"

EconomyRange5911 writes:

So I (27F) have been working at this marketing agency for about 2 years. My coworker Jess (31F) is getting married next month and initially invited our whole team (8 people) to her wedding. We're not like besties besties, but definitely friendly, lunch together sometimes, happy hours, the usual work friend stuff.

Last week our office manager Sarah started collecting money for a group gift. She's asking for $200 each which would get us some fancy kitchen gadget from their registry. That's basically what I'd budget for someone I'm actually friends with, but whatever, I was planning to contribute.