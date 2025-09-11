'AITA for refusing to climb over a stranger and put my body close to their face?'

Aware_Focus9148 writes:
I’m currently on a cross-country flight sitting in the window seat. Shortly after takeoff, the woman in the middle seat got up to use the restroom. I figured this was a good time to also get up, that way the lady on the aisle wouldn’t have to get up twice.
I stood up (as much as you can at the window seat) and asked if I could be let out. She said I could climb over. She also has this very large carry-on bag that is too big to fit under the seat, so she’s got it sitting between her feet, meaning the climbing would be an even bigger climb. I was pretty dumbfounded that she didn’t make any move to get up. Instead of pushing it, I just sat down.
About an hour or so later, I really needed to go to the bathroom, so I told the woman in the middle seat that I needed to get up. I guess these two are mother and daughter because she said, “Mom, we need to let her out.” Middle seat climbed over the lady in the aisle. The lady on the aisle then looked at me and said, “You can climb over.”
I firmly stated that I am not climbing over her. I asked her to please stand up and let me out (yes, I said please). She said no. I again said, “Please stand up so I can get out.” Her daughter said, “Mom, I think you need to stand up.” She continued to refuse. She dug in, clutching her things, and glared at me. Her daughter repeatedly asked her to get up.
At this point, I’m pretty upset and I really have to pee. I more loudly said, “You need to stand up. Ma’am, please just stand up.” Finally, I very loudly said (not shouting, just loudly talking), “It is basic airplane etiquette to stand and let someone out. I will not be forced to put my butt in your face because you don’t feel like getting up!” I pushed the flight attendant call button.
Once the flight attendant arrived, aisle seat took her sweet time gathering all her nesting materials, including a blanket, snacks, wine, an ancient DVD player with an absurd number of cords attached, and dramatically moved her carry-on into the aisle. She finally stood up.
So tell me, should I have just sucked it up and straddled this complete stranger so that she could be more comfortable? Just to be clear, she’s not elderly. Maybe 60. And I’m 51. If she were elderly or feeble, I would not have gotten upset.
New_Improvement9644 says:
I would have shoved my body in her face, got my feet caught in her stuff, stumbled, farted, and head off to pee. The return trip would be epic because I would be planning to stumble into her lap.
tosser9212 says:
NTA. You asked politely. Multiple times. Then you tried a repetition of the etiquette for the hard of hearing and slow of courtesy. Only then did you call the attendant.
Comfortable_Score160 says:
NTA but if she refused to get up and insist I climb over her things I would’ve climbed over and kicked all her stuff into the aisle on my way out. But pressing the button to let the flight attendant handle it was both appropriate and the more mature thing to do.
IvannAnsmith says:
NTA. You said please stand up so I can get out and she said no. End of story. Her comfort doesn't take precedence over your right to use the restroom. The climb over me is pure nonsense.