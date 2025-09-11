'AITA for refusing to climb over a stranger and put my body close to their face?'

Aware_Focus9148 writes:

I’m currently on a cross-country flight sitting in the window seat. Shortly after takeoff, the woman in the middle seat got up to use the restroom. I figured this was a good time to also get up, that way the lady on the aisle wouldn’t have to get up twice.

I stood up (as much as you can at the window seat) and asked if I could be let out. She said I could climb over. She also has this very large carry-on bag that is too big to fit under the seat, so she’s got it sitting between her feet, meaning the climbing would be an even bigger climb. I was pretty dumbfounded that she didn’t make any move to get up. Instead of pushing it, I just sat down.