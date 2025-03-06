'AITA for not closing my marriage because my wife is done having her fun and wants babies?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to close our marriage for the sake of our children?"

WhatIfsForever writes:

I (27M) would say I'm a bit of an awkward guy. I think my outward appearance can be deceiving on that front. I do well in situations where there are well-established rules, like in work and business-related interactions. When it comes to romance, I feel like I fall a little flat. I talk too long about things someone might not care about on a first meeting, I ask too many questions, etc.

My wife (28F) has been interested in opening up our relationship for a while. I was never against the idea, but she continually said she wanted me to try looking as well. I was happy just letting her have her own fun, but she said she only wanted to open things up if I was going out and meeting people too.