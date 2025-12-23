'AITA because I wouldn't help pay for my younger brother's Christmas present?'

Because of all that, I do not have a relationship with my brother either. My parents treat me like the unwanted roommate they need. We never eat together as a family or do anything as a family. They do things as a family with my brother, and that is kind of it. I still bounce around whenever friends can let me come over, and that is really it.

I work part time so I can save and get out of here. My parents know, and they happily gave me all my papers a year and a half ago so I could do whatever the hell I want. For the last three months, I was sick on and off and around the house more, and I heard talk about this present my brother wanted for Christmas.