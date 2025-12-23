'AITA because I wouldn't help pay for my younger brother's Christmas present?'

I (17m) have a younger brother (8). He is our parents’ favorite, and they do not really try to hide it. They have admitted to everyone who knows them that he was so easy to love and that they felt like real parents when they had him because they were ready and had planned for him.
I was a cryptic pregnancy for my mom, and I was born three hours after she found out she was pregnant. I have seen photos of my mom days before I was born. She had no bump or anything, so I believe they really did not know.
I cannot say I have a relationship with my parents. They pawned me off on anyone who would take me when I was too young to take care of myself. My brother was already born before they stopped doing that, and then I was in the house while they played happy family with him and I was on the outside.
Because of all that, I do not have a relationship with my brother either. My parents treat me like the unwanted roommate they need. We never eat together as a family or do anything as a family. They do things as a family with my brother, and that is kind of it. I still bounce around whenever friends can let me come over, and that is really it.
I work part time so I can save and get out of here. My parents know, and they happily gave me all my papers a year and a half ago so I could do whatever the hell I want. For the last three months, I was sick on and off and around the house more, and I heard talk about this present my brother wanted for Christmas.
My parents intended to get him that and a bunch of other stuff, but they ended up not being able to afford it. Then, a couple of weeks ago, they told me they could not afford it and asked me for $250 toward it. It shocked the hell out of me, but I said no and told them I was not helping buy anything for anyone.
They tried to guilt trip me, and maybe it would work if I had some kind of connection to my brother, if I loved him in some way, but I do not. There is nothing there for me. I feel the same about my parents too. I used to love them, but we are basically strangers who live under the same roof.
My parents pushed back on my refusal, but I did not give in. Then they brought up to my brother that he might not get it, but they backtracked because he got really upset. I heard all of it but still did not care. They asked me to change my mind because I know how upset he will be on Christmas Day when he realizes.
They told me as late as last night that they can still get it if I give them $250 for it. My answer is the same, and I know he will be upset and might cry all day on Christmas, but my answer is still no. Does that make me wrong?