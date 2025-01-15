'AITA for not changing my dog's name after my sister named her newborn the same name?'

diivinexxjuicy writes:
I (26F) have a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a golden retriever I adopted four years ago, and he’s my best buddy. My sister, Emily (29F), recently had her first child—a baby boy. She and her husband named him… Charlie.
At first, I thought it was funny and didn’t think much of it. But then Emily pulled me aside during a family gathering and said it was “confusing and disrespectful” for me to keep calling my dog Charlie now that her son has the same name. She asked me to rename my dog.
I told her no. Charlie has had that name for four years; he knows it, responds to it, and it’s on all his paperwork. Changing it would be weird for him (and for me). She got really upset and said it’s not fair for her son to “share” a name with a dog, especially in family settings. She thinks it’ll lead to jokes and confusion as her son grows up.
My parents have weighed in, and while my dad says it’s ridiculous to expect me to change my dog’s name, my mom says I should “just consider it” to keep the peace. Now Emily’s barely speaking to me, and a few family members think I’m being stubborn.
I have no idea how I’m in the wrong here. The world’s gone crazy. I love my dog, and I didn’t name him to spite anyone. I also think it’s not my fault they chose a name already in use in the family. AITA?
Tishers says:
Suggest that she changes her son's name to Spot or Rover.
primordial_chaos_007 says:
Your dog was Charlie first I'd never change the name, and if dear sis keeps on giving too much grief, I'd start telling people at gatherings that sis named nephew after your doggo.
Wonderpants_uk says:
“You were named after a dog?! Hahahahahahaha!!”
No-BSing-Here says:
I'm actually named after a dog. No joke. I suppose my name could have been something 'less human' like Rover or Shep!