'AITA for not changing my dog's name after my sister named her newborn the same name?'

"AITA for refusing to “demote” my dog after my sister gave her baby the same name?"

diivinexxjuicy writes:

I (26F) have a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a golden retriever I adopted four years ago, and he’s my best buddy. My sister, Emily (29F), recently had her first child—a baby boy. She and her husband named him… Charlie.

At first, I thought it was funny and didn’t think much of it. But then Emily pulled me aside during a family gathering and said it was “confusing and disrespectful” for me to keep calling my dog Charlie now that her son has the same name. She asked me to rename my dog.