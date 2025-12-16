'AITA for refusing to comply with my friend's NYE tradition?'

I explained to my friend that I was unhappy with the situation and that I felt as if she traded me in. She assured me that was not the case, since we would be spending the rest of the days together. I feel that she would actually be spending the rest of the time with the high school friend group.

She told me that she invited them to come to the village, and I would be joining them, even though I am the one hosting her. I explained this, and she answered that she would feel miserable knowing they would be in the same city and she would not be celebrating with them. She said she agreed to invite her mom and sister so that my mom and I would not be lonely.