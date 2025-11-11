'AITA for refusing to transport packages free of charge for a company I don't work for?'

Last week, two medium-sized packages arrived at my doorstep while I was at work. They had my home address on them, but the person they were addressed to was someone I had never even heard of. Perplexed, I checked the sender and called the company, but they were closed. So I brought the packages inside and stored them for the weekend.
Yesterday after work, I called the company to inform them of the mistake. The representative asked me to print shipping labels and use packing tape to attach them to the boxes. Then they wanted me to haul the packages to a FedEx store.
At that point, I put the brakes on. As politely as I could, I told the representative that this wasn’t my responsibility. I didn’t ask for any of this. I was already doing them a favor by storing their products in my home, and they were asking me to use my own printer and tape to prepare the return.
I told them they needed to arrange for the packages to be picked up from my home instead of asking me to drive them across town using my own time and fuel. Eventually, they agreed to schedule a pickup.
I didn’t want to be rude, but I had already spent about 25 minutes on and off hold. I found it presumptuous that I was being asked to provide shipping supplies at my own expense and transport packages I never ordered for a company I don’t even do business with. I’m not trying to be difficult, but this really isn’t my problem.
Ok_Aioli3897 says:
NTA especially when you don't know what is in the parcel. It could be a legitimate business or it could be a front.
boazed_n_delivered says:
Walmart wanted me to return some salsa in broken leaking jars. I cut my finger opening the package on a piece of glass stuck to the tape inside. I told them I could dropped them off at the store when I picked up my order but I wasn't opening a box and packing up broken leaking glass and cutting myself again. They told me to keep it and gave me a refund. Who packs glass with no padding whatsoever?
choneyisland says:
I have heard of drug gangs sending packages to the wrong address and asking the occupant to resend it so the paper trail is broken so don't take the chance.
jbarneswilson says:
I got scammed by an “employer” who did this. The packages would come to my address but have someone else’s name on them. I had to open and inspect each package, upload photos of the item, print a new label, then take it to FedEx or UPS to ship it to the next stop. I was told I was on a 30-day probation period and would get paid after the 30 days. I think you can guess what happened when I tried to get paid.