'AITA for not getting excited when I opened my mother's birthday gift to me?'

"AITA for not acting excited enough when opening my birthday gifts?"

Disastrous-Pace5638 writes:

Today was my (16F) birthday, and I get stressed out opening gifts in front of my family because I can’t seem to show the level of excitement they expect. It’s a huge problem every year. They want me to jump up and down and cry, but my reactions are never extreme enough for them.

My mom especially likes to film birthday videos to post on Facebook, and she gets upset when everyone doesn’t sing Happy Birthday perfectly in sync, which leads to loud arguments with my dad.

That happened again this year. My dad got angry that she kept making everyone re-sing it over and over, which caused the candles to melt all over the cake. Then he stormed off before I opened my presents.