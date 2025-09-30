'AITA for not faking grief after my dad's wife died and making her daughter angry at me?'

Two days after the funeral, she blew up at dad and told him that if she was staying, I couldn’t be there because she could tell from how not-sad I was that I was glad her mom was dead and that she hated me.

She said all they ever wanted was for me to be their son and brother, but I never wanted that. I wanted my mom instead. She told dad she couldn’t stand to look at my face anymore and wanted to beat me up every second we were in the same place. Dad tried to calm her down, but she told him she hated me as much as I hated her mom.