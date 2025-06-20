'AITA for not wanting to fight in WWIII because this isn't a fight that's worth it?'

Drazic89 writes:
With all this World War III talk going around, my family started joking about “when you get drafted” and how “every man in the house should be ready to defend the country.” I (23M) told them straight up that I’m not going. Like, at all. I said, “I didn’t even finish college—what makes you think I’m built for war?”
Also, I didn’t cause these global problems. I’m not dying for oil, flags, or billionaires who sit safely in bunkers while the rest of us fight over maps. My dad said I’m selfish and unpatriotic. My brother called me a coward for not wanting to go, and my uncle (who literally never paid taxes) told me I’d be "disrespecting the country.”
I told them this: I already work two jobs just to survive. I can’t afford rent. I don’t even have health insurance. So what exactly am I “fighting to protect”? Now they’re all calling me dramatic and embarrassing for saying I wouldn’t fight, even if I got drafted.
So...Am I the a%^#ole for being honest about not wanting to fight in a war I didn’t ask for?Is that cowardly, or just honest?
Great_Value_Trucker says:
NTA. Making jokes about you getting drafted??? They’re laughing about you going to war?? THAT’S unpatriotic. My step son is freshly 18 and I feel sick thinking about him getting drafted. I would do anything to protect him from this garbage.
mmb1968 says:
Just claim to have bone spurs, that works.
Kentigearna says:
I believe you had the best reason not to fight: I’m not dying for oil, flags, or billionaires who sit safe in bunkers while we fight over maps. Because that’s why we have war. And patriotism was invented to make people fight for other people’s wars.
Monkey-Butt-316 says:
NTA - your feelings are absolutely valid.