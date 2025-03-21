'AITA for 'ruining' my husband's family's tradition because I think it's stupid?'

This week, my mother-in-law came to visit us and help set up for the baby. She brought us some presents, including a bunch of clothes she had hand-embroidered with the name Henry. I thanked her and told her it was nice, but reminded her that we wouldn’t be naming our child Henry, as we had already mentioned before.

She started insisting, saying that it was tradition and that it had to be that way. I explained that we preferred to choose our child’s name and suggested that Henry could be his middle name instead.

She immediately went to my husband and started saying things like, "You're not going to let her do that to our family," making it very dramatic and claiming that I was breaking a tradition that supposedly went back hundreds of years (honestly, I’m not sure about that).